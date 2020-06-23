Rogers scholarship golf tournament winners announced

PICKENS — Twelve teams participated in the 16th annual Charles F. Rogers Scholarship Award Golf Tournament at Southern Oaks Golf Club on June 20.

The event, which is held annually, raised money for scholarships that will be awarded to Pickens High School basketball team members who plan to further their education. A senior from the varsity girls’ team and a senior from the varsity boys’ team will receive the scholarship awards in a few weeks.

This will be the 17th year the scholarship has been presented in honor of the late Charles Rogers, a man who gave so much to Pickens High School as a player and coach for so many years.

“This tournament honors the memory of Charles Rogers and his legacy lives on through this award,” former Pickens girls’ coach Butch Morris said. “It’s the least we can do for a man who gave his time and talents to Pickens High School, as well as our community.”

Winners of the tournament were first place — Drew Turner, Austin Hester, C.B. Dunson and Dean Porter. Second place went to Matt Smith, Jeff Harrelson, Corey Willimon and Ivan Bolds. Third-place team members were Clyde Carr, Tom Green, Otis Carr and Bernard Johnson. Other winners were David Allison and Vett Montgomery for closest to the pin and Bernard Johnson and Chris Ward for longest drive.

The big winners from the golf tournament are the future recipients of the scholarship award, as donations brought in almost $3000. The first year the award was given in 2004, seniors received $200. This year the scholarship award will be $1,000. The scholarship money they receive can be put toward their college education.

“We are truly grateful to the many caring and giving individuals for their continued support of the scholarship fund,” Morris said.

Rodney Wakefield coordinated the event again this year.

“We also thank Adam Sheriff and everyone at Southern Oaks Golf Club for hosting this year’s tournament,” Morris said. “A sincere thank you to all the participants and the wonderful volunteers that made this tournament run so smoothly.”

Donations for this fund can be turned in at South State Bank in Pickens.