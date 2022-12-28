Roper brags on county council achievements
Roads, fire service changes among accomplishments
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — Shaving decades off the county’s road paving reschedule and an overhaul of the county’s fire service are among the accomplishments touted by the current Pickens County Council.
The Dec. 5 meeting was the last for county council members Ensley Feemster and Trey Whitehurst, who both decided not to run for reelection.
During that meeting, county administrator Ken Roper gave a presentation on the accomplishments of the current
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login