Roper: Council ‘seeking to be transparent’ on millage hike

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Pickens County administrator Ken Roper understands residents are unhappy with county council’s approval earlier this fall of a 9.9-mill tax increase to repair existing roads and a reserve fund for future road improvements.

But he said the state Supreme Court’s ruling last summer made the action necessary.

“We’ve been very, very frugal with the taxpayers’ money over the last 10 or 15 years,” Roper said. “County council wants to be transparent about this, because the Supreme Court case leaves us very little choice if we want to keep maintaining our roads.”

Roper told residents on a video featured on the Pickens County Council website that every county in

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login