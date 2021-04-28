Roper: COVID has worsened county’s litter

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The county’s litter problem has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

County administrator Ken Roper discussed recent COVID case numbers during a Facebook Live update posted Friday morning.

“Our COVID numbers are still pretty high in Pickens County, higher than some other counties,” he said.

As of Friday, Pickens County had 400 active COVID-19 cases, Roper said.

“Which, strangely, would have really scared us six, eight months ago,” he said. “Now we’ve kind of gotten used to it, which is not a great thing, because I feel like we’re letting our guard down. Do try to do what you can to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login