Roper credits county council for ‘resilient local economy’

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County administrator Ken Roper believes that county council has created an environment that has allowed the local economy to weather the pandemic better than other places.

Roper discussed new jobs and the county’s unemployment rate during the pandemic during an overview of county council accomplishments at council’s meeting last month.

As that meeting was the last meeting for two council members, Roper thought it appropriate to look back on the past four years.

County council approved balanced budgets with no tax increases in fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020, he said.

“Maintaining a conservative budget was one of the goals that county council outlined for staff in 2020,” Roper said. “The 2021 budget continues the trend of balanced budgets with no

