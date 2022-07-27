Running for a cause

The Red, White and Blue Flame 5k was a success July 2 on the campus of Pickens High School, with proceeds benefiting PHS athletics. Those who staged the race would like to thank the sponsors, volunteers and participants. Without their support, the race would not have been a success, organizers said. Zac Doneth of Easley earned the overall male winner’s medal with a finish time of 17:30, while Jennifer Fisher of Columbus, N.C., was the overall female winner with a finish time of 20:23. Pictured above are some of those who worked to make the event possible, including Rebecca Newman, Lisa Freeman, Bobby Rice, Monica Masters, Ava Bradberry, Ashley Butler, Tim Sheppard, Kade Maxey, Shannon Clark, Jody Cartee, Daniel Furr and Autumn Roberts. Not pictured are Jerry Clark, Joe and Tiffany Fernanders, Hannah Wells, Aubrey Wells, Kayla McCollum, Richard and Randi Mason and Stacy Powell. Below are the overall female winner, Jennifer Fisher, and the overall male winner, Zac Doneth.