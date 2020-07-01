SC 183 bridge set to be closed for two months

PICKENS — Drivers traveling between Six Mile and Pickens will have a disruption over the next two months after the South Carolina Department of Transportation was forced to shut down S.C. Highway 183 for an emergency bridge repair this week.

According to an SCDOT news release, Highway 183 — also known as Walhalla Highway — was shut down Tuesday and will be closed until the end of the day on Aug. 31 for an emergency repair to a bridge over Twelve Mile Creek.

The bridge is located near the Bargain Exchange Flea Market and S.C. Dunn and Sons Lumber.

Traffic will be detoured from Walhalla Highway to Wolf Creek School Road to Allgood Bridge Road and back to Walhalla Highway, according to the SCDOT.

Call (864) 859-0039 with any questions.