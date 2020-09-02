SC Botanical Garden Fall Plant Sale online this year

By Denise Attaway

Clemson University

CLEMSON — For the first time ever, the South Carolina Botanical Garden is holding its fall plant sale completely online this year.

Nursery manager Misty Shealy said orders can be placed Sept. 7-25 online.

“We want to keep everyone safe from COVID-19,” Shealy said. “The only way people can buy plants this year is to order from the website and then schedule a contact-free curbside pickup.”

Links to the online plant sale catalog are available on the Plant Sale webpage at the Botanical Garden’s website, clemson.edu/public/scbg/. A link to the online store will be posted on the website and the

