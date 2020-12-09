SC Highway 153 extension fully opened

EASLEY — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Easley Mayor Butch Womack, former Mayor Larry Bagwell and others gathered Tuesday to cut the ribbon and formally open the S.C. Highway 153 extension project.

The long-awaited $22 million extension project has been years in the making, and officials hope the new stretch of highway will relieve congestion and make travel safer and easier for drivers on the

You must be logged in to view this content.