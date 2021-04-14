SCDOT’s Creech to speak at next COTU meeting April 15

PICKENS — Pickens grassroots group Conservatives of the Upstate will host a guest speaker from SCDOT at 7 p.m. this Thursday, April 15, at Cafe Connections, located at 319 E. Main St. in Pickens.

The public is welcome to attend. The guest speaker will be assistant director of public relations for the South Carolina Department of Transpiration Ted Creech. He will offer a chance to speak about roads in Pickens County.

For more information, call COTU leadership team member Johnnelle Raines at (704) 850-0648.