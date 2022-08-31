Scholar-athletes honored



Pickens High School has announced its Scholar-Athletes of the Month for August. Krysta Bennefield is a sophomore member of the PHS JV volleyball team and was nominated by Kimberly Bright for her excellence in the classroom. Bennefield is the daughter of James and Kacie Bennefield. Tucker Perry is a senior member of the varsity football team and was nominated by Tammy Standard for his outstanding leadership both on and off the field. Perry is the son of Lori and David Kocher. PHS Scholar-Athletes are nominated by their teachers for demonstrating academic excellence, a stellar work ethic and impressive leadership in the classroom. This month’s recognition was sponsored by Bee Well Honey Natural Market in Pickens.