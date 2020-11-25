School board approves bonus for employees

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — Although unable to give salary increases in its fiscal 2020-21 budget due to the impact of COVID-19, the Pickens County School Board on Friday morning unanimously approved a one-time bonus to all of the district’s nearly 2,600 employees.

During a special called meeting, the board accepted a recommendation by chief financial officer Clark Webb to award employees with the district since Aug. 24, 2020, with a one-time bonus. The employees work through payroll, agency contacts or Kudzu Staffing, a staffing agency through which

