School board elects officers

By Andrea Kelley

Courtesy The Journal

akelley@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — The Pickens County School Board elected new officers at its meeting last week.

The board has three officer positions — chairman, vice chairman and secretary.

Shannon Haskett currently serves as chairman, with Brian Swords as vice chairman and Karla Kelley as secretary.

At the Nov. 15 meeting, Betty Bagley and Swords were nominated to serve as the new chair, and Bagley was unanimously approved as chairwoman.

Swords, Kelley and Phillip Bowers all received nominations for vice chair. Kelley was unanimously voted to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login