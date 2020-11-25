School board picks new officers

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — The Pickens County School Board unanimously elected new officers for the next year at its Monday night meeting.

Shannon Haskett was elected chairman, while Brian Swords was named vice chairman and Karla Kelley was picked as secretary.

Haskett, a lifelong resident of Pickens and a 1990 graduate of Pickens High School, has served on

