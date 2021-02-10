SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBERS DROP

COUNTY — The number of quarantines and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the School District of Pickens County dropped significantly last week from the previous week, though the district still had more than 60 positive cases and more than 600 in quarantine.

In its weekly update, the district said Friday that 46 students and 15 staff members were positive for the virus last week, a drop from 77 and 21, respectively, the previous week. The district had 581 students and 33 staff members in quarantine last week, down from 629 students and 54 staff members a

You must be logged in to view this content.