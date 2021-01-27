School district reports more virus cases

Far fewer people in quarantine last week

COUNTY — After reaching a combined total of more than 860 staff members and students quarantined as a precaution against COVID-19 the previous week, the School District of Pickens County saw its numbers affected by the virus decline last week.

According to figures released Friday, the district had 551 students and 50 staff members quarantined last week, compared to 760 and 102, respectively, the previous week.

Although the number of people in quarantine dropped

You must be logged in to view this content.