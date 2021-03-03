School district seeking to raise teacher salaries
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
EASLEY — The Pickens County School Board has made increasing teacher pay one of its top priorities heading into the next budget cycle.
The priorities include raising the salary of first-year teachers to $40,000 and adjusting the teacher pay scale to honor long-term teachers.
But last week, the board took immediate action by unanimously voting to double the bonus for
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login