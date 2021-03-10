Sculpture unveiled at historic church

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — “We are gathered at this special place to dedicate a sculpture honoring this special place — Soapstone Baptist Church in the Liberia community,” Clemson University anthropology professor Mike Coggeshall said Saturday.

Coggeshall was a part of the unveiling of a sculpture, the work of artist Keith Andrews, on the grounds of the church, which was founded by freed slaves in 1865.

“This community and the church that anchors it has struggled through centuries of challenges … to emerge today as a symbol of

You must be logged in to view this content.