SDPC adjusts meal delivery schedule

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County has adjusted its schedule for providing meals to children out of school due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The reason for the change is that Wednesdays are now the designated days for district teachers and other staff members to enter buildings to take care of essential tasks, according to officials.

“It is very important for us to limit the number of people in our buildings at one time to lower the possibility of spreading coronavirus, so our food service staff will stay away from the buildings on Wednesday,” the district said on its website. “We are also putting a plan in place for thorough cleaning in between employee visits.”

The meals are available from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Central Academy of the Arts, Chastain Road Elementary in Liberty, Dacusville Elementary, McKissick Academy of Science and Technology and West End Elementary in Easley and Pickens Elementary.

In addition, meals are available at the same time at churches around the county, including Shady Grove and Holly Springs Baptist churches in the Pickens area, Kings Grove Baptist Church in the Six Mile area, Flat Rock Baptist Church in the Liberty area, Shoals Creek Baptist Church in the Dacusville area, LaEsperanza Baptist Church in the Clemson/Central area and Georges Creek Baptist Church in the Easley area.

School buses are also traveling to their morning and afternoon stops carrying meals beginning at 10 a.m. each day. Lunch and breakfast will be delivered together. Any child, whether they ride a bus or not, is allowed to get a meal at any bus stop, according to district officials.

For more information about anything related to school closures during the virus outbreak, visit http://www.pickens.k12.sc.us/about_us/what_s_new/schools_closed_due_to_coronavirus.