SDPC announces Teacher, Support Employee of the Year

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County named its 2024-25 Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year at a banquet on Monday.

At the event, which recognized support employees and teachers of the year for each of the district’s 23 schools and the Pickens County Career and Technology Center, Pickens High School teacher Ashley Butler and Daniel High School bookkeeper and secretary Mou Rangaraju took the top countywide honors.

TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Butler, an English teacher at Pickens High School, was named the 2024 School District of Pickens County Teacher of the Year.

Butler has dedicated 27 years to teaching in the district, working with students across a variety of subjects, including Advanced Placement and honors english. She currently serves as the English department chair at Pickens High and has made a tremendous impact through her roles as graduation coach, assistant athletic director for academics and advisor for the school newspaper, The Sapphire.

Her students and colleagues consistently praise her dedication to building relationships and creating a supportive learning environment.

“It is my belief that today’s students have the ability to change the future of our world with proper direction, encouragement and support,” Butler said. “As a teacher, I want my students to feel valued, understood and challenged in my classroom.”

Butler’s influence extends beyond the classroom.

“Dr. Butler’s resolve and passion to provide successful

