SDPC celebrates recent successes at board meeting

At its regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting last week the School District of Pickens celebrated recent successes within the district. Above: Student Body Presidents from each of our four high schools were recognized for their outstanding leadership: Mahogany Cobb (Daniel), Anna Grace Rice (Easley), Will Tope (Liberty) and Sara Beth Brock (Pickens). Bottom right: Three of the SDPC’s Board of Trustees members were recognized for reaching one of the six levels of the South Carolina School Board Association’s Boardsmanship Institute: Mrs. Betty Garrison, Level 4, Mrs. Karla Kelley, Level 4 and Mr. Randy Robinson, Level 1. Bottom left: Caroline Morris, Char Burgner and Darian Byrd are recognized for the SDPC receiving a national award from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). In July, NSPRA recognized SDPC as a recipient of a 2024 Golden Achievement Award for our 2023-28 Strategic Plan. This national-level award highlights excellence in all aspects of school public relations, communication, marketing, and community engagement. SDPC was the only district in South Carolina to earn this achievement.