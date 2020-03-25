SDPC continues to feed children during statewide school closure

COUNTY — With schools statewide closed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the School District of Pickens County is offering breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday for anyone under the age of 18 and special needs adults up to age 21.

Beginning this week, the meals are available from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Central Academy of the Arts, Chastain Road Elementary in Liberty, Dacusville Elementary, McKissick Academy of Science and Technology and West End Elementary in Easley and Pickens Elementary.

In addition, meals are available at the same time at churches around the county, including Shady Grove and Holly Springs Baptist churches in the Pickens area, Kings Grove Baptist Church in the Six Mile area, Flat Rock Baptist Church in the Liberty area, Shoals Creek Baptist Church in the Dacusville area, LaEsperanza Baptist Church in the Clemson/Central area and Georges Creek Baptist Church in the Easley area.

School buses are also traveling to their morning and afternoon stops carrying meals beginning at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Lunch and breakfast will be delivered together. Any child, whether they ride a bus or not, is allowed to get a meal at any bus stop, according to district officials.

To see an estimated time of delivery for bus stops or more information about anything related to school closures during the virus outbreak, visit http://www.pickens.k12.sc.us/about_us/what_s_new/schools_closed_due_to_coronavirus.