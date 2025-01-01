SDPC device ban to begin this month

COUNTY — A School District of Pickens County policy that will prohibit students from using their phones during the school day is set to go into effect this week.

The policy was created to conform with the state mandated Budget Proviso 1.103 (SDE: Anti-Bullying School Safety) which states that to receive state funds allocated for State Aid to Classrooms, a school district shall implement a policy adopted by the State Board of Education that prohibits access to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login