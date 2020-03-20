SDPC is offering breakfast and lunch for anyone under the age of 18
SDPC is offering breakfast and lunch for anyone under the age of 18 (and special needs adults up to age 21) on school days (Mon.-Fri.). Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
School locations
- Central Academy of the Arts
- Chastain Road Elementary
- Dacusville Elementary
- McKissick Academy of Science & Technology
- Pickens Elementary
- West End Elementary
Church locations:
Pickens Area:
Shady Grove Baptist Church
2901 Shady Grove Rd
Sunset, SC 29685
Holly Springs Baptist Church
3450 Table Rock Rd
Pickens, SC 29671
Six Mile Area:
Kings Grove Baptist Church
1335 Old Seneca Rd
Central, SC 29630
Liberty Area:
Flat Rock Baptist Church
115 Slab Bridge Rd
Liberty, SC 29657
Dacusville Area:
Shoals Creek Baptist Church
130 Shoals Creek Church Road
Easley, SC 29640
Clemson/Central Area:
LaEsperanza Baptist Church
350 Old Shirley Rd
Central, SC 29630
Easley Area:
Georges Creek Baptist Church
1991 Saluda Dam Rd
Easley, SC 29640
Bus Delivery:
School buses will travel to their morning and afternoon stops carrying meals beginning at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Lunch and breakfast will be delivered together. Delivering meals by bus is new for us, and we hope to post more exact times for when buses will arrive at their stops after Monday. Any child, whether they ride a bus or not, is allowed to get a meal at any bus stop. If you need a meal, just look for a yellow bus!
John Eby
School District of Pickens County