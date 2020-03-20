SDPC is offering breakfast and lunch for anyone under the age of 18 (and special needs adults up to age 21) on school days (Mon.-Fri.). Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

School locations

Central Academy of the Arts

Chastain Road Elementary

Dacusville Elementary

McKissick Academy of Science & Technology

Pickens Elementary

West End Elementary

Church locations:

Pickens Area:

Shady Grove Baptist Church

2901 Shady Grove Rd

Sunset, SC 29685

Holly Springs Baptist Church

3450 Table Rock Rd

Pickens, SC 29671

Six Mile Area:

Kings Grove Baptist Church

1335 Old Seneca Rd

Central, SC 29630

Liberty Area:

Flat Rock Baptist Church

115 Slab Bridge Rd

Liberty, SC 29657

Dacusville Area:

Shoals Creek Baptist Church

130 Shoals Creek Church Road

Easley, SC 29640

Clemson/Central Area:

LaEsperanza Baptist Church

350 Old Shirley Rd

Central, SC 29630

Easley Area:

Georges Creek Baptist Church

1991 Saluda Dam Rd

Easley, SC 29640

Bus Delivery:

School buses will travel to their morning and afternoon stops carrying meals beginning at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Lunch and breakfast will be delivered together. Delivering meals by bus is new for us, and we hope to post more exact times for when buses will arrive at their stops after Monday. Any child, whether they ride a bus or not, is allowed to get a meal at any bus stop. If you need a meal, just look for a yellow bus!

John Eby

School District of Pickens County