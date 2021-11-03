SDPC officials celebrate recent district successes

By Andrea Kelley

EASLEY — The Pickens County School Board recognized a district school and a local nonprofit at its meeting last week.

School district assistant superintendent of administration Josh Young celebrated Clemson Elementary School for receiving the National Blue Ribbon School award.

The U.S. Department of Education designated Clemson Elementary as a recipient in the Exemplary High Performing category, which Young said is measured by student performance on state and national tests.

The school was one of five state schools nominated by S.C.

