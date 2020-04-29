SDPC officials make plans for graduation

COUNTY — Although students will not return to the classroom this spring, School District of Pickens County officials have developed a tentative plan for graduation for the Class of 2020.

The plans would be dependent on the lifting of state restrictions on social distancing, according to officials.

According to an email sent to parents last week, pending the lifting of social distancing restrictions, graduation ceremonies for Daniel, Easley, Liberty and Pickens seniors will be help no earlier than May 22 and no later than June 20. The ceremonies, which would be located at the schools’ football stadiums, would be ticketed events due to limited seating and would be live-streamed online for those who cannot attend.

District officials said they plan to announce dates and times for graduations by May 11. Each school is also set to announce plans for senior celebrations, awards day and other end-of-the-year ceremonies by that date.