SDPC releases case numbers

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County’s weekly COVID-19 report showed just four students and three staff members tested positive for the virus last week.

District officials said two students who tested positive for the virus had entered school buildings — one at Easley High School and one at Liberty High School.

According to the district, 114 students and 18 staff members were quarantined quarantined last week.

The Liberty area was the most affected, as Liberty Middle School and Liberty High School had 15 and 22 students quarantined, respectively.

Pickens High School also had 11 students quarantined.