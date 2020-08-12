Several planes broken into at county airport

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Liberty police are investigating after several planes were broken into at the Pickens County Airport last month.

According to Liberty Police Department incident reports, the crimes involved three victims and three different planes.

A Liberty police officer responded to the airport on July 30 and spoke with a victim who said he’d flown into the airport on July 28, according to an incident report.

Upon returning on July 30, he discovered that his navigation

You must be logged in to view this content.