Sex offender sentenced for soliciting minor

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A Six Mile man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison after pleading guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor and other charges.

According to a release from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, special victims unit detectives initiated an investigation into allegations of criminal solicitation of a minor last September involving Avery Lee Cooper Smith, 23, a registered sex offender.

Detectives received information indicating Smith was knowingly disseminating explicit messages to an underage juvenile via the social media platform Snapchat, the release said.

When questioned by detectives, Smith admitted to sending sexual material to an underage child using various social media

