Sheriff’s office warns public of gift card scam

COUNTY — Scammers have been impersonating deputies on phone calls aimed at obtaining pre- paid gift cards from residents, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office issued a release about the scam Thursday morning.

Victims have reported receiving phone calls from (864) 397-7026, with the caller identifying himself as a deputy, the release said.

The caller told victims they had an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty, the release said.

The subject then told the victims they could resolve the warrant issue by making a payment via pre-paid gift cards such as iTunes gift cards, prepaid Visa cards and Greendot cards.

“This is a scam,” the release said. “No representative of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office will ever call any citizen and request that they submit a payment via telephone. This is not a practice of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.”

If you receive such a phone call, the phone call is a scam being facilitated by a fraudster, the release said.

Fraudsters typically chose such unconventional payment methods because they are more difficult to track, the release said.

“The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office does not take payment in lieu of serving an arrest warrant,” the release said.

Issued warrants can be resolved one of two ways — the warrant is served or a judge recalls the warrant, the release said.

Scammers try to keep victims on the phone to prevent them from calling the authorities, the release said.

If you have concerns the caller may not be legitimate, hang up the phone and look up the number of the agency the caller claimed they represented, the release said.

“Do not rely upon the number they provide you,” the release said. “Find the number for the agency yourself.”

“Upon calling the agency, ask to speak with a deputy about the phone call so they can properly advise you and look into the matter on your behalf,” the release said.