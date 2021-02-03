Shorthanded Easley boys pick up win over Rams

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

ANDERSON — The Easley High School boys’ basketball team seemed to have everything going against it on Friday night.

Facing off against a tough Westside Ram team inside the hostile confines of William Roberts Gymnasium, the Green Wave were without three key players, including leading scorer Kain James.

Despite the odds, the Green Wave stifled the Rams on defense, and senior forward Jamal Crawford and junior center Jordan Fortenberry picked up the scoring load to pull out a 49-35 win.

“I’m just so proud of them,” Easley head coach Mike Jones said after the game. “I thought our main core of guys just

