Six Mile nature walk project earns statewide recognition

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — The town of Six Mile recently earned “the Stanley Cup” of South Carolina municipal awards.

Town officials recently learned the Bryson Children’s Nature Walk had earned an Achievement Award from the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC).

The award was officially presented to the town during the State of Six Mile event at Town Hall on Thursday.

In her role as field services manager with the MASC, Naomi Reed said she supports around 90 municipalities,

