Six Mile presents awards

The town of Six Mile presented its Fireman of the Year and Good Citizen of the Year awards for 2021 at last week’s town council meeting. Above, Six Mile Fire Department Capt. Rodney Ellenburg received the Fireman of the Year award from Mayor Roy Stoddard and Fire Chief Michael Barrett. Barrett said Ellenburg has been with the fire department for 30 years and is a member of Pickens County’s Special Operations Team that does technical rescues, among other duties. “He is our most active member as far as the amount of calls he runs and meeting or events he attends,” Barrett said. “Basically, always there for everything.” Below, Eddie Freeman accepts the Good Citizen of the Year award alongside his wife, Jean, from Mayor Roy Stoddard. Freeman is the executor of the Bryson estate and donated 65 acres of land adjoining Main Street and Six Mile Elementary to Six Mile for a future children’s nature walk. “Having gone to Six Mile Elementary in the third and fourth grades when my dad was pastor of King’s Grove Baptist Church, graduating from nearby Seneca High and then Clemson, it was quite an honor to be recognized by the city, and I am truly appreciative,” he said.