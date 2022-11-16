Six Mile woman killed in wreck

SENECA — A Six Mile woman died and a man was airlifted to the hospital after a head-on crash early Saturday morning near Seneca.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the woman as 52-year-old Tina Kokay.

The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on S.C. Highway 130 — also known as Rochester Highway — at Waterford Farms Lane, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones. Jones said Kokay was driving east on Highway 130 in a Chevrolet Volt. A 2000 Ford Expedition driven by Brett Millwood was traveling west on the highway, crossed the centerline and hit the car head on, according to Jones. Jones and Addis said Kokay died at the scene.

Millwood was airlifted by helicopter to a North Carolina hospital, according to Jones. He didn’t say if there were other passengers in the two vehicles.

A Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.