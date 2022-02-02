SLED: Former deputy tased person 17 times
Man facing assault, misconduct charges
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — A former Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested last week after being accused of tasing a person 17 times last year.
James William Trotter is charged with two counts of misconduct in office and second-degree assault and battery, according to a release from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Ryan
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login