SLED looking at deadly officer-involved shooting
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — State authorities are investigating after a carjacking suspect was shot to death in an incident involving local law enforcement last week in Easley.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the man as 26-year-old Thomas Christopher Wheeler of Latham Street in Easley.
Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chuck James said in a release that
