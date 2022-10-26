SLED looking at deadly officer-involved shooting

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — State authorities are investigating after a carjacking suspect was shot to death in an incident involving local law enforcement last week in Easley.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the man as 26-year-old Thomas Christopher Wheeler of Latham Street in Easley.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chuck James said in a release that

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login