SLED: Woman worked as nurse with no license

EASLEY — A Piedmont woman is charged with using another person’s credentials to practice as a registered nurse in Easley without a license, among other charges.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested 48-year-old Kimberly Faye Campbell on Nov. 15, according to a release from SLED public information director Renée Wunderlich.

Campbell was arrested in Anderson, Pickens and Greenville Counties that day and is charged with three counts each of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login