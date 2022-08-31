Some SDPC parents cry foul over ‘antiracist’ book

By Andrea Kelley

Courtesy The Journal

akelley@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — Parents at last week’s Pickens County School Board meeting spoke up about Daniel High School students reading “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi in a sophomore English class.

Johnnelle Raines and several others said the book went against South Carolina State Budget Proviso 1.105, which says districts can’t use any state funds to teach or approve any instructional materials centered around racist concepts, but doesn’t prohibit “any professional development training for teachers related to issues of addressing

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login