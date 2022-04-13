Some things don’t matter

There are people who are famous for different reasons — some good, some not so much. But sometimes something unimportant happens that becomes magnified into significance just because people continue to talk about it.

Such was the incident at the Academy Awards between actor Will Smith and host Chris Rock.

What happened? One man, Chris Rock, publicly mocked the medical condition of the other’s wife. The target of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login