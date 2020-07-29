Sorting out the schedules

High school football slates nearly set

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — With the South Carolina High School League’s changes to the fall sports calendar last week, Pickens County high school football teams are beginning to finalize their updated schedules for the shortened season.

The season, which is slated to begin on Sept.11, will feature a seven-game schedule starting with region opponents, followed by four weeks of playoffs, ending with the state championship on Nov. 20.

Easley will open its season at home against Westside on Sept. 11 before heading to Walhalla on Sept. 18. The Green Wave will then face county opponents in consecutive weeks, hosting Pickens and non-region foe Daniel.

Easley will move back to region play the next week at Travelers Rest and follow that with its final home game against non-conference Woodmont. For the Green Wave’s final game, they will travel to Seneca to face the Bobcats.

In Liberty, the Red Devils will open the season against non-region opponent West-Oak before going on a four-week tear through region play.

Liberty will play at Abbeville for the first week of region action, and then host Ninety Six the next week. The Red Devils will then go back on the road at Christ Church and finish region play the following week at home against Crescent.

Liberty will finish the year with back-to-back non-conference games at Powdersville and against Pickens.

For Pickens, the season is set to begin at home against Walhalla and non-region opponent Hillcrest before the Flame travel to face archrival Easley in week three.

The Blue Flame will finish out their region slate against Travelers Rest and at Westside the next two weeks and then take on their final two non-conference foes, traveling to Pendleton and Liberty.

The Daniel Lions have yet to release a full schedule for the updated season, but their games in weeks three through seven have been announced through opponents’ schedules.

Starting in week three, the Lions will host Wren before traveling to face county foe Easley in a non-conference matchup. The Lions will then take on Belton-Honea Path at home before finishing off the season on the road against non-conference foe Berea and at home against T.L. Hanna.

The Lions are expected to play Seneca and Pendleton in weeks one and two, but neither of those games have been officially announced by either school.