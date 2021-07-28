South Carolina reaches 50% one-dose COVID vax rate

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Thursday that 50 percent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest vaccination data showed that 816,007 South Carolinians had received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine, and 1,189,885 residents had received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Another 141,039 residents had received the single-dose Janssen, which means they are already fully vaccinated. Overall, 44 percent of South Carolina residents were fully vaccinated as of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login