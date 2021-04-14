Southern Wesleyan names Crothers interim president

CENTRAL — South Wesleyan University’s board of trustees announced this week that the school has hired Dr. William C. Crothers to fill the role of interim president beginning on July 1.

Current SWU president Todd Voss has announced he will retire on June 30.

“It is a great honor and special privilege to step into the Southern Wesleyan University community for a year as interim president,” Crothers said. “I also feel fortunate to be able to serve as interim president-elect part-time, working with and learning from president Todd Voss before he retires. … Dr. Voss has provided outstanding leadership during perhaps the most challenging period in the history of higher education. Southern Wesleyan University is blessed with an excellent and highly dedicated faculty, staff and administration committed to preparing

