Southside hands Blue Flame first loss of season

By Cheri Anthony

Special to The Courier

news@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens was looking to start its season a perfect 3-0, but the Flame faced a tall task with an explosive Southside offense on Friday night.

Although the Blue Flame entered the contest with confidence after Jaden Jackson racked up 305 yards the previous week against Franklin County, Ga., Southside’s attack was too much for the Pickens defense to contain in a 48-27 loss, the Flame’s first of the season.

Pickens’ captains for the contest were Daniel Ross, Conner Hayes, Jackson and Sammy Edwards. The Flame won the coin toss and elected to receive. With two wins already under their belt, Friday night’s game looked to be going the Blue Flame’s way, as they took the opening kickoff 61 yards in seven plays for a touchdown. Six runs were capped

