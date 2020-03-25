Spring events affected by outbreak

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of spring events to be postponed or canceled, including the Pickens Azalea Festival.

The Azalea Festival Board of Directors announced the 2020 festival’s cancellation on social media March 19.

“We are in uncharted territories and this decision does not come lightly,” the post read. “We ask that you keep our health officials and afflicted in your thoughts and prayers as our country goes through these trying times.”

Vendors who’d planned to be at the festival can find further information at pickensazaleafestival.com.

Easley has postponed its Spring Fling and Jazz Festival, which had been set for April 4.

The festival is traditionally the kickoff for the Easley Farmers Market season, which has also been postponed.

A city of Easley announcement said vendors who’d applied for the festival will be sent information about new dates as well as refunds, if needed. Questions can be directed to marketing and events coordinator Chase Campbell at ccampbell@cityofeasley.com

An April 4 Greater Clemson Music Festival fundraiser for Pickens County Meals on Wheels has also been postponed. The concert featuring Nathan Angelo has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, the 40th anniversary of Pickens County Meals on Wheels, according to the festival website.

The Six Mile Issaqueena Festival and 5K Fun Run, also set for April 4, has been rescheduled to Aug. 29. All regular festival activities will take place on the new date, but the event will have shorter hours due to the potential afternoon heat, organizers said in a Facebook post.

Vendors who need refunds should contact Six Mile Town Hall at (864) 868-2653.

Vendor applications for the new date will be accepted until Aug. 21. Call Six Mile Town Hall, email issaqueenafestival@sixmilesc.org or message the festival Facebook page for an application.