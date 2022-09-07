Starting on the right foot

Led by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, seen above scoring a touchdown in front of Georgia Tech defensive lineman Akelo Stone, the Clemson Tigers overcame a sluggish first half to open the 2022 season with a 41-10 win over the Yellow Jackets in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. At right, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney poses wearing the Old Leather Helmet trophy presented to the game’s winning team. To read more about the Tigers’ season-opening victory, click on sports tab or pick up a copy of Courier’s Football Frenzy section.