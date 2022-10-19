State agency issues school report cards

COUNTY — Every school in the School District of Pickens County scored an average or better rating on the S.C. Department of Education’s 2021-22 school report cards, released Monday.

The report card assigns ratings of excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory. Of the 22 SDPC schools measured, four were rated excellent, 10 were rated good and eight were rated average.

The S.C. Department of Education defines an average rating as: “school

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login