State grant to fund Table Rock pull-off

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Plans are in the works to make photographing Table Rock safer.

The popular picture-taking spot in front of Table Rock on S.C. Highway 11 is known as the Grant Meadow overlook, county administrator Ken Roper told county council members during their November meeting.

“The most photographed natural feature in the state of South Carolina, it’s right here in Pickens

You must be logged in to view this content.