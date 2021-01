By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

PICKENS — As of Jan. 19, Pickens County had recorded 186 confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths.

“186 families, communities, churches, groups, friends that have felt this in a very real sense,” county administrator Ken Roper told county council members at their Jan. 19 meeting.

During his update to council, Roper shared COVID-19

