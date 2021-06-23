State officials: Woman failed to report $691K in income

PICKENS — A Pickens woman is accused of evading state taxes and failing to report nearly $700,000 in wages.

Haley Hyman Southerland, 34, is charged with three counts of tax evasion, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

S.C. Department of Revenue agents arrested Southerland on Thursday, the release said.

Southerland is accused of failing to file South Carolina individual income tax

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login