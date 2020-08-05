State’s hospital bed occupancy rate climbing

Local COVID-19 victim shares story with officials

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — South Carolina’s intensive care unit bed utilization rate reached its highest point so far during the COVID-19 pandemic last week, according to DHEC.

Pickens County administrator Ken Roper discussed that number and other COVID-19 case numbers during a Facebook Live video Thursday.

“Pickens County has 363 active cases of COVID-19 right now,” he said Thursday.

Active cases are those cases that have tested positive within the last 14 days, Roper said.

“That’s the way DHEC tracks that,” he said. “We’ve had a total of 1,653 positive cases in Pickens County since March 20, when we had our first positive. South Carolina as a whole has had 87,117 confirmed cases and 1,551 confirmed

You must be logged in to view this content.